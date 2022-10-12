KT Corporation (KT) average volume reaches $978.87K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $11.99, down -3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.99 and dropped to $11.72 before settling in for the closing price of $12.17. Over the past 52 weeks, KT has traded in a range of $12.10-$15.30.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.20%. With a float of $468.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $471.84 million.

The firm has a total of 23371 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.88, operating margin of +6.60, and the pretax margin is +7.48.

KT Corporation (KT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%.

KT Corporation (KT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5.45 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KT Corporation’s (KT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.17

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KT Corporation, KT], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.10. The third major resistance level sits at $12.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.39.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.32 billion has total of 471,616K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,685 M in contrast with the sum of 1,221 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,050 M and last quarter income was 250,500 K.