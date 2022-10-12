Last month’s performance of -0.29% for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is certainly impressive

On October 11, 2022, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) opened at $17.06, lower -0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.145 and dropped to $17.03 before settling in for the closing price of $17.14. Price fluctuations for ONEM have ranged from $5.94 to $24.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -118.70% at the time writing. With a float of $178.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3090 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.50, operating margin of -39.46, and the pretax margin is -41.26.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 1Life Healthcare Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 31,181,960. In this transaction Chair, CEO and President of this company sold 1,825,289 shares at a rate of $17.08, taking the stock ownership to the 99,748 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s Chair, CEO and President sold 2,123,402 for $17.09, making the entire transaction worth $36,298,071. This insider now owns 99,748 shares in total.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -40.97 while generating a return on equity of -22.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) raw stochastic average was set at 95.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.14 in the near term. At $17.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.97. The third support level lies at $16.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Key Stats

There are currently 195,182K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 623,320 K according to its annual income of -254,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 255,840 K and its income totaled -93,810 K.