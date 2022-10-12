Last month’s performance of 1.88% for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is certainly impressive

October 11, 2022, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) trading session started at the price of $69.00, that was 2.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.12 and dropped to $68.47 before settling in for the closing price of $68.78. A 52-week range for CAH has been $45.85 – $72.28.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -260.90%. With a float of $260.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.00 million.

In an organization with 46500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.44, operating margin of +0.92, and the pretax margin is -0.42.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cardinal Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cardinal Health Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 491,700. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $49.17, taking the stock ownership to the 36,969 shares.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.52) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -172.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -260.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -23.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Cardinal Health Inc.’s (CAH) raw stochastic average was set at 91.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.22. However, in the short run, Cardinal Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.48. Second resistance stands at $72.62. The third major resistance level sits at $74.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.32. The third support level lies at $66.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Key Stats

There are 262,013K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.76 billion. As of now, sales total 181,364 M while income totals -933,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 47,103 M while its last quarter net income were 138,000 K.