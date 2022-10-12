Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) to new highs

October 11, 2022, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) trading session started at the price of $2.39, that was -2.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.41 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.42. A 52-week range for SAN has been $2.26 – $4.01.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -3.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 192.90%. With a float of $16.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.79 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 200651 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Santander S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +12.29 while generating a return on equity of 9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.95 million, its volume of 4.01 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.40 in the near term. At $2.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.28.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

There are 16,794,402K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 39.98 billion. As of now, sales total 70,391 M while income totals 9,612 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,464 M while its last quarter net income were 2,502 M.