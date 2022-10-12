Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ciena Corporation (CIEN) to new highs

October 11, 2022, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) trading session started at the price of $38.57, that was -1.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.93 and dropped to $38.51 before settling in for the closing price of $39.81. A 52-week range for CIEN has been $39.44 – $78.28.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.80%. With a float of $146.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.86 million.

The firm has a total of 7241 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.25, operating margin of +14.57, and the pretax margin is +12.78.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ciena Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 151,258. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 3,542 shares at a rate of $42.70, taking the stock ownership to the 394,124 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s SVP Global Sales and Marketing sold 2,249 for $40.79, making the entire transaction worth $91,737. This insider now owns 75,050 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.54) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.81 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 44.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 267.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ciena Corporation, CIEN], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.62. The third major resistance level sits at $41.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.05.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

There are 148,142K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.99 billion. As of now, sales total 3,621 M while income totals 500,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 867,980 K while its last quarter net income were 10,510 K.