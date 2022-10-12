Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) on October 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.18, soaring 0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.76 and dropped to $14.005 before settling in for the closing price of $14.32. Within the past 52 weeks, LEVI’s price has moved between $13.66 and $28.62.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 4.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 522.10%. With a float of $98.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $397.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.57, operating margin of +12.03, and the pretax margin is +10.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Levi Strauss & Co. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 168,576. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 11,276 shares at a rate of $14.95, taking the stock ownership to the 148,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 12,365 for $17.57, making the entire transaction worth $217,253. This insider now owns 148,299 shares in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 189.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

The latest stats from [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.36 million was superior to 1.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.16. The third major resistance level sits at $15.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.29.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.49 billion based on 396,714K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,764 M and income totals 553,540 K. The company made 1,517 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 172,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.