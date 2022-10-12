Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) with a beta value of 1.23 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $15.80, down -0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.235 and dropped to $15.665 before settling in for the closing price of $15.86. Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has traded in a range of $15.58-$30.42.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 937.10%. With a float of $444.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $501.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Global plc is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 606,593. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 32,735 shares at a rate of $18.53, taking the stock ownership to the 55,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 32,265 for $19.00, making the entire transaction worth $613,151. This insider now owns 88,077 shares in total.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 937.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Liberty Global plc’s (LBTYA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Global plc (LBTYA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.34 million, its volume of 1.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Global plc’s (LBTYA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.17 in the near term. At $16.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.03.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.15 billion has total of 484,794K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,311 M in contrast with the sum of 13,427 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,754 M and last quarter income was 2,787 M.