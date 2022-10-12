Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is expecting -69.34% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 11, 2022, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) opened at $0.24, higher 21.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3203 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for LTRY have ranged from $0.20 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -105.40% at the time writing. With a float of $39.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.28, operating margin of +14.87, and the pretax margin is -18.25.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lottery.com Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.90%.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -16.19 while generating a return on equity of -12.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

Looking closely at Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Lottery.com Inc.’s (LTRY) raw stochastic average was set at 6.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 222.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3483, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1890. However, in the short run, Lottery.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3349. Second resistance stands at $0.3678. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4152. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2546, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2072. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1743.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Key Stats

There are currently 50,761K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 68,530 K according to its annual income of -10,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,151 K and its income totaled -15,816 K.