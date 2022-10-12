Match Group Inc. (MTCH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.38%

On October 11, 2022, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) opened at $48.23, lower -2.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.54 and dropped to $46.915 before settling in for the closing price of $48.20. Price fluctuations for MTCH have ranged from $45.99 to $182.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 21.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.90% at the time writing. With a float of $278.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.13 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.52, operating margin of +28.55, and the pretax margin is +8.59.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 1,017,280. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $63.58, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Director sold 163,220 for $174.73, making the entire transaction worth $28,519,665. This insider now owns 35,475 shares in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.45% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.52. However, in the short run, Match Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.15. Second resistance stands at $49.16. The third major resistance level sits at $49.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.91. The third support level lies at $44.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

There are currently 285,593K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,983 M according to its annual income of 277,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 794,510 K and its income totaled -31,860 K.