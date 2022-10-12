Morgan Stanley (MS) 20 Days SMA touches -7.46%: The odds favor the bear

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $77.915, down -1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.41 and dropped to $76.54 before settling in for the closing price of $78.41. Over the past 52 weeks, MS has traded in a range of $72.05-$109.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.20%. With a float of $1.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 78000 employees.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 72,330. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 8,598 shares at a rate of $8.41, taking the stock ownership to the 8,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $79.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,982,425. This insider now owns 179,449 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $28.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $31.25) by -$2.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.87% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Morgan Stanley’s (MS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.40 and is forecasted to reach 7.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Looking closely at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), its last 5-days average volume was 6.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.57. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.09. Second resistance stands at $79.19. The third major resistance level sits at $79.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 136.18 billion has total of 1,716,826K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,755 M in contrast with the sum of 15,034 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,132 M and last quarter income was 2,495 M.