NetApp Inc. (NTAP) with a beta value of 1.20 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $63.89, down -3.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.00 and dropped to $61.78 before settling in for the closing price of $64.04. Over the past 52 weeks, NTAP has traded in a range of $61.26-$96.82.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.70%. With a float of $216.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.00 million.

The firm has a total of 12000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.62, operating margin of +19.13, and the pretax margin is +17.31.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of NetApp Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 1,256,677. In this transaction President of this company sold 18,000 shares at a rate of $69.82, taking the stock ownership to the 78,463 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,125 for $70.00, making the entire transaction worth $148,750. This insider now owns 161,450 shares in total.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.81 while generating a return on equity of 123.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.02% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NetApp Inc., NTAP], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) raw stochastic average was set at 4.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.83. The third major resistance level sits at $65.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.01.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.68 billion has total of 217,366K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,318 M in contrast with the sum of 937,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,592 M and last quarter income was 214,000 K.