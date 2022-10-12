No matter how cynical the overall market is Accenture plc (ACN) performance over the last week is recorded -7.78%

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) on October 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $256.20, plunging -1.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $257.31 and dropped to $251.265 before settling in for the closing price of $257.85. Within the past 52 weeks, ACN’s price has moved between $254.27 and $417.37.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 7.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.00%. With a float of $599.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $632.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 624000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.59, operating margin of +15.29, and the pretax margin is +15.36.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Chief Leadership & HR Officer of this company sold 750 shares at a rate of $300.00, taking the stock ownership to the 21,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s General Counsel/Corp Secretary sold 555 for $300.00, making the entire transaction worth $166,500. This insider now owns 25,601 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.81) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 32.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.16% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Accenture plc (ACN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

The latest stats from [Accenture plc, ACN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.98 million was inferior to 2.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.55.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $288.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $309.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $256.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $259.90. The third major resistance level sits at $262.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $250.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $247.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $244.35.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 166.04 billion based on 632,548K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 61,594 M and income totals 6,877 M. The company made 15,424 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,720 M in sales during its previous quarter.