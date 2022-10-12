No matter how cynical the overall market is, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) performance over the last week is recorded -8.18%

On October 11, 2022, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) opened at $48.50, lower -1.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.685 and dropped to $47.225 before settling in for the closing price of $48.55. Price fluctuations for APO have ranged from $45.97 to $81.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.60% at the time writing. With a float of $328.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.80 million.

The firm has a total of 2153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 56.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 280,349. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $56.07, taking the stock ownership to the 29,737 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,000 for $60.86, making the entire transaction worth $1,217,246. This insider now owns 484,275 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.03) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.91% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apollo Global Management Inc., APO], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.41.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

There are currently 570,991K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 28.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,952 M according to its annual income of 1,838 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 480,280 K and its income totaled 68,120 K.