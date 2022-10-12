No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) performance over the last week is recorded -6.57%

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) stock priced at $11.27, up 6.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.065 and dropped to $11.08 before settling in for the closing price of $11.24. DX’s price has ranged from $11.20 to $18.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -59.90%. With a float of $43.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.52 million.

The firm has a total of 19 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +161.68, and the pretax margin is +153.19.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 31,000. In this transaction President and Co-CIO of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $15.50, taking the stock ownership to the 124,526 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s President and Co-CIO bought 325 for $15.27, making the entire transaction worth $4,963. This insider now owns 325 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +153.19 while generating a return on equity of 14.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dynex Capital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dynex Capital Inc., DX], we can find that recorded value of 2.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.68. The third major resistance level sits at $13.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.34.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 534.67 million, the company has a total of 44,517K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60,050 K while annual income is 102,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,340 K while its latest quarter income was 29,340 K.