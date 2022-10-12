No matter how cynical the overall market is, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) performance over the last week is recorded -3.43%

October 11, 2022, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) trading session started at the price of $29.43, that was 0.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.62 and dropped to $28.93 before settling in for the closing price of $29.43. A 52-week range for OHI has been $24.81 – $33.71.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 3.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 151.70%. With a float of $232.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 70 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 28,730. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $28.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $28.32, making the entire transaction worth $28,318. This insider now owns 14,676 shares in total.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.32) by $0.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.53 million, its volume of 2.21 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 37.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.82 in the near term. At $30.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

There are 234,111K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.99 billion. As of now, sales total 1,063 M while income totals 416,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 244,650 K while its last quarter net income were 89,470 K.