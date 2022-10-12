No matter how cynical the overall market is scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) performance over the last week is recorded -6.67%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) on October 11, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.20, soaring 39.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.04 and dropped to $4.11 before settling in for the closing price of $4.02. Within the past 52 weeks, SCPH’s price has moved between $3.48 and $6.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.00%. With a float of $25.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26 employees.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.51%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 2,300,486. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 562,466 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 92,983 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 37,534 for $5.02, making the entire transaction worth $188,421. This insider now owns 112,000 shares in total.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -40.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Trading Performance Indicators

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) saw its 5-day average volume 2.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) raw stochastic average was set at 61.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 194.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.39 in the near term. At $7.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.53.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 151.59 million based on 27,402K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -28,030 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,697 K in sales during its previous quarter.