Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is expecting -11.05% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 11, 2022, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) opened at $3.29, . During the day, the shares moved up to $3.38 and dropped to $3.275 before settling in for the closing price of $3.30. Price fluctuations for NMR have ranged from $3.26 to $4.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -1.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.90% at the time writing. With a float of $3.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.02 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26585 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.23, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 39,112. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $2.61, taking the stock ownership to the 327,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,995 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $24,288. This insider now owns 177,500 shares in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.33 million, its volume of 2.31 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.36 in the near term. At $3.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Key Stats

There are currently 3,017,804K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,187 M according to its annual income of 1,273 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,157 M and its income totaled 13,060 K.