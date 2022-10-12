Now that Enel Chile S.A.’s volume has hit 1.23 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On October 11, 2022, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) opened at $1.40, higher 10.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.51 and dropped to $1.38 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. Price fluctuations for ENIC have ranged from $0.98 to $2.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 6.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 267.40% at the time writing. With a float of $496.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2226 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.67, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +3.98.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $26.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $14.13) by $12.37. This company achieved a net margin of +3.01 while generating a return on equity of 2.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -15.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 45.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 290.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6042, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5540. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5467 in the near term. At $1.5933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2867.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,383,331K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,712 M according to its annual income of 110,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,222 M and its income totaled -13,380 K.