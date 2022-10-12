Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) plunged -0.22 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 11, 2022, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) opened at $9.10, lower -0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.335 and dropped to $8.84 before settling in for the closing price of $9.13. Price fluctuations for OLPX have ranged from $8.93 to $30.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 428.10% at the time writing. With a float of $647.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $648.97 million.

In an organization with 106 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 295,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.78, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $25.99, making the entire transaction worth $233,910. This insider now owns 33,000 shares in total.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.87 million. That was better than the volume of 2.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.11. However, in the short run, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.35. Second resistance stands at $9.59. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.36.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

There are currently 649,088K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 598,370 K according to its annual income of 220,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 210,900 K and its income totaled 87,720 K.