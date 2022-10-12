PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) volume exceeds 5.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 11, 2022, PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) opened at $162.24, higher 0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $164.27 and dropped to $161.56 before settling in for the closing price of $161.82. Price fluctuations for PEP have ranged from $153.37 to $181.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 4.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 309000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.53, operating margin of +14.40, and the pretax margin is +12.36.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PepsiCo Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 600,193. In this transaction CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of this company sold 3,433 shares at a rate of $174.83, taking the stock ownership to the 50,577 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s CEO, PFNA sold 1,753 for $171.18, making the entire transaction worth $300,076. This insider now owns 70,892 shares in total.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.74) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +9.59 while generating a return on equity of 51.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.97% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 614.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) saw its 5-day average volume 4.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, PepsiCo Inc.’s (PEP) raw stochastic average was set at 29.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 17.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $171.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $164.05 in the near term. At $165.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $166.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $158.63.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Key Stats

There are currently 1,379,906K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 226.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 79,474 M according to its annual income of 7,618 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,225 M and its income totaled 1,429 M.