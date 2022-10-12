Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -24.27% last month.

On October 11, 2022, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) opened at $9.61, higher 0.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.69 and dropped to $9.40 before settling in for the closing price of $9.60. Price fluctuations for PDM have ranged from $9.53 to $19.84 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -1.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -100.50% at the time writing. With a float of $122.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.37 million.

In an organization with 134 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.20, operating margin of +17.62, and the pretax margin is -0.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 3,328. In this transaction Director of this company bought 325 shares at a rate of $10.24, taking the stock ownership to the 25,331 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.82, making the entire transaction worth $59,100. This insider now owns 70,713 shares in total.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.25 while generating a return on equity of -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 430.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.99 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (PDM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.94. However, in the short run, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.73. Second resistance stands at $9.86. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.28. The third support level lies at $9.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) Key Stats

There are currently 123,395K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 528,710 K according to its annual income of -1,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 136,310 K and its income totaled 7,960 K.