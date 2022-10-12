Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) 20 Days SMA touches -0.09%: The odds favor the bear

On October 11, 2022, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) opened at $11.41, higher 1.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.85 and dropped to $11.25 before settling in for the closing price of $11.50. Price fluctuations for PAGP have ranged from $9.24 to $13.02 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 15.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 110.10% at the time writing. With a float of $189.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4100 employees.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 119,803. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.98, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Looking closely at Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 63.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.45. However, in the short run, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.96. Second resistance stands at $12.20. The third major resistance level sits at $12.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.76.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

There are currently 194,286K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,078 M according to its annual income of 60,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,359 M and its income totaled 31,000 K.