Recent developments with Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.48 cents.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) kicked off on October 11, 2022, at the price of $8.36, up 5.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.98 and dropped to $8.28 before settling in for the closing price of $8.41. Over the past 52 weeks, ARI has traded in a range of $7.91-$15.98.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.50%. With a float of $139.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.59 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.58, operating margin of +98.39, and the pretax margin is +53.06.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 10,647. In this transaction Director of this company sold 833 shares at a rate of $12.78, taking the stock ownership to the 11,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $12.68, making the entire transaction worth $126,827. This insider now owns 65,663 shares in total.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +52.14 while generating a return on equity of 9.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.07% during the next five years compared to -3.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s (ARI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s (ARI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.13 in the near term. At $9.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.01. The third support level lies at $7.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.28 billion has total of 140,596K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 284,510 K in contrast with the sum of 223,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 76,020 K and last quarter income was 70,950 K.