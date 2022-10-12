Recent developments with Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.40 cents.

On October 11, 2022, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) opened at $88.80, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.50 and dropped to $88.66 before settling in for the closing price of $89.15. Price fluctuations for DUK have ranged from $88.58 to $116.33 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 2.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 188.40% at the time writing. With a float of $769.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $770.00 million.

In an organization with 27605 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Duke Energy Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 64.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 39,201. In this transaction EVP & CCO of this company sold 415 shares at a rate of $94.46, taking the stock ownership to the 112,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s EVP & CCO sold 415 for $107.04, making the entire transaction worth $44,422. This insider now owns 113,242 shares in total.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.33) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 188.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.47% during the next five years compared to 5.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.83 million. That was better than the volume of 2.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.53.

During the past 100 days, Duke Energy Corporation’s (DUK) raw stochastic average was set at 3.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.49. However, in the short run, Duke Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.47. Second resistance stands at $91.40. The third major resistance level sits at $92.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.72. The third support level lies at $86.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Key Stats

There are currently 769,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 70.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,097 M according to its annual income of 3,908 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,685 M and its income totaled 907,000 K.