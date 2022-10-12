Rio Tinto Group (RIO) volume exceeds 4.46 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) stock priced at $56.56, down -2.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.335 and dropped to $55.88 before settling in for the closing price of $57.46. RIO’s price has ranged from $50.92 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 13.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 49000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rio Tinto Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.12 million, its volume of 4.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.04 in the near term. At $57.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.13.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 93.32 billion, the company has a total of 1,255,795K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,495 M while annual income is 21,094 M.