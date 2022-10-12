RWT (Redwood Trust Inc.) climbed 9.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 11, 2022, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) opened at $5.59, higher 9.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $5.515 before settling in for the closing price of $5.59. Price fluctuations for RWT have ranged from $5.51 to $14.17 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 18.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.30% at the time writing. With a float of $115.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 298 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.22, operating margin of +114.45, and the pretax margin is +50.34.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 121,258. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 9,936 shares at a rate of $12.20, taking the stock ownership to the 99,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s Chief Human Resource Officer bought 933 for $13.82, making the entire transaction worth $12,899. This insider now owns 1,072 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +46.00 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Looking closely at Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.85 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.39. However, in the short run, Redwood Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.36. Second resistance stands at $6.59. The third major resistance level sits at $7.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.04.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

There are currently 120,272K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 739.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 574,930 K according to its annual income of 319,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 167,460 K and its income totaled -99,970 K.