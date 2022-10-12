Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is 10.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On October 11, 2022, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) opened at $29.13, higher 0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.22 and dropped to $29.06 before settling in for the closing price of $29.15. Price fluctuations for SGFY have ranged from $10.70 to $29.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 233.00% at the time writing. With a float of $170.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.41, operating margin of +8.34, and the pretax margin is +1.82.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Signify Health Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 29,372. In this transaction Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $11.75, taking the stock ownership to the 217,587 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 8,320 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $97,891. This insider now owns 92,693 shares in total.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.55 while generating a return on equity of 1.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 233.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 349.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Signify Health Inc.’s (SGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 96.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.27 in the near term. At $29.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.01. The third support level lies at $28.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Key Stats

There are currently 234,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 773,400 K according to its annual income of 19,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 246,200 K and its income totaled -370,500 K.