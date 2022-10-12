Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) volume exceeds 1.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

October 11, 2022, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) trading session started at the price of $2.37, that was -4.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.4089 and dropped to $2.18 before settling in for the closing price of $2.33. A 52-week range for LLAP has been $1.69 – $12.69.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

With a float of $71.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.81 million.

In an organization with 330 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Terran Orbital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 48.21%, while institutional ownership is 36.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 19,549. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,875 shares at a rate of $4.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,075,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 17,694 for $4.01, making the entire transaction worth $70,953. This insider now owns 1,333,980 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was better than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.22. However, in the short run, Terran Orbital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.36. Second resistance stands at $2.50. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.90.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

There are 137,295K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 303.05 million. As of now, sales total 24,879 K while income totals -2,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,360 K while its last quarter net income were -32,270 K.