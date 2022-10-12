The Western Union Company (WU) volume exceeds 3.8 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 11, 2022, with The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) stock priced at $13.55, down -0.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.645 and dropped to $13.25 before settling in for the closing price of $13.52. WU’s price has ranged from $13.30 to $21.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.90%. With a float of $383.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.36, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +18.30.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 10,214. In this transaction Interim Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 587 shares at a rate of $17.40, taking the stock ownership to the 14,221 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 2,221 for $19.45, making the entire transaction worth $43,198. This insider now owns 6,125 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 297.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.74% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Western Union Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) saw its 5-day average volume 4.59 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 4.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.67 in the near term. At $13.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.88.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.34 billion, the company has a total of 385,754K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,071 M while annual income is 805,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,138 M while its latest quarter income was 194,000 K.