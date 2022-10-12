TuanChe Limited (TC) 20 Days SMA touches 55.43%: The odds favor the bear

On October 11, 2022, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) opened at $4.49, higher 10.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.24 and dropped to $4.43 before settling in for the closing price of $4.59. Price fluctuations for TC have ranged from $1.42 to $5.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.00% at the time writing. With a float of $10.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.32 million.

The firm has a total of 621 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.15, operating margin of -31.00, and the pretax margin is -28.51.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TuanChe Limited is 34.92%, while institutional ownership is 12.60%.

TuanChe Limited (TC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -28.51 while generating a return on equity of -42.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TuanChe Limited (TC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98

Technical Analysis of TuanChe Limited (TC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TuanChe Limited, TC], we can find that recorded value of 0.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 36705.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, TuanChe Limited’s (TC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.73. The third major resistance level sits at $6.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.80.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Key Stats

There are currently 20,115K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 88.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,110 K according to its annual income of -16,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 83,129 K and its income totaled -42,583 K.