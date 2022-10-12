UNP (Union Pacific Corporation) dropped -0.73 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 11, 2022, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) trading session started at the price of $192.92, that was -0.73% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $195.80 and dropped to $191.6481 before settling in for the closing price of $194.05. A 52-week range for UNP has been $193.61 – $278.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 1.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.40%. With a float of $622.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30452 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.22, operating margin of +42.83, and the pretax margin is +38.88.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Union Pacific Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 1,004,500. In this transaction EVP MARKETING & SALES of this company sold 4,018 shares at a rate of $250.00, taking the stock ownership to the 41,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER sold 2,510 for $245.00, making the entire transaction worth $614,950. This insider now owns 34,111 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.86) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +29.92 while generating a return on equity of 41.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.16% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.74, a number that is poised to hit 3.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Looking closely at Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.32.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $221.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $232.80. However, in the short run, Union Pacific Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $195.08. Second resistance stands at $197.51. The third major resistance level sits at $199.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $190.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $189.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $186.77.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

There are 624,479K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 121.89 billion. As of now, sales total 21,804 M while income totals 6,523 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,269 M while its last quarter net income were 1,835 M.