Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) last year’s performance of -18.10% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 11, 2022, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) opened at $28.73, higher 2.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.75 and dropped to $28.54 before settling in for the closing price of $28.87. Price fluctuations for WY have ranged from $27.36 to $42.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 9.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 225.80% at the time writing. With a float of $738.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $744.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9214 employees.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 135,660. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $38.76, taking the stock ownership to the 30,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $38.43, making the entire transaction worth $115,290. This insider now owns 27,246 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Looking closely at Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), its last 5-days average volume was 4.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 16.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.04. However, in the short run, Weyerhaeuser Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.96. Second resistance stands at $30.46. The third major resistance level sits at $31.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.54.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

There are currently 740,315K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,201 M according to its annual income of 2,607 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,973 M and its income totaled 788,000 K.