$2.63M in average volume shows that Sonos Inc. (SONO) is heading in the right direction

On October 12, 2022, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) opened at $14.20, higher 2.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.555 and dropped to $13.915 before settling in for the closing price of $14.14. Price fluctuations for SONO have ranged from $13.67 to $35.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 13.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 717.10% at the time writing. With a float of $125.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1525 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.18, operating margin of +10.64, and the pretax margin is +9.14.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 19,702. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $21.77, taking the stock ownership to the 21,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 65,237 for $18.96, making the entire transaction worth $1,236,743. This insider now owns 727,690 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.24 while generating a return on equity of 36.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 717.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.60% during the next five years compared to 37.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sonos Inc. (SONO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.84 million, its volume of 1.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.70 in the near term. At $14.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.42.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

There are currently 127,252K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,717 M according to its annual income of 158,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 371,780 K and its income totaled -600 K.