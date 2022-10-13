2.94% volatility in Bunge Limited (BG) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 12, 2022, with Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) stock priced at $86.55, up 1.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.33 and dropped to $83.68 before settling in for the closing price of $86.20. BG’s price has ranged from $80.41 to $128.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 6.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.10%. With a float of $150.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.64, operating margin of +6.55, and the pretax margin is +4.34.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 5,135,487. In this transaction Controller, Principal Actg Off of this company sold 44,666 shares at a rate of $114.98, taking the stock ownership to the 33,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12, when Company’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 16,000 for $108.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,731,846. This insider now owns 42,950 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.91 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.65% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bunge Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.50, a number that is poised to hit 2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

The latest stats from [Bunge Limited, BG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was inferior to 1.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 18.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $89.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $91.19. The third major resistance level sits at $94.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.09.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.42 billion, the company has a total of 151,898K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 59,152 M while annual income is 2,078 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,933 M while its latest quarter income was 206,000 K.