$5.10M in average volume shows that Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) is heading in the right direction

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.58, plunging -11.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.5899 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. Within the past 52 weeks, BWV’s price has moved between $1.52 and $90.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -87.30%. With a float of $7.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is 19.50%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 124,206. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 30,269 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 2,650,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director sold 29,636 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $116,766. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -110.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Trading Performance Indicators

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94

Technical Analysis of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

Looking closely at Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 245.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5433. Second resistance stands at $1.6765. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7632. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3234, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1035.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.15 million based on 13,745K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -3,420 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,265 K in sales during its previous quarter.