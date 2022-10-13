-7.56% percent quarterly performance for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $26.03, up 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.165 and dropped to $25.81 before settling in for the closing price of $25.81. Over the past 52 weeks, JNPR has traded in a range of $25.72-$38.14.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -1.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.90%. With a float of $318.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.70, operating margin of +9.28, and the pretax margin is +6.55.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Juniper Networks Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 178,482. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $28.56, taking the stock ownership to the 819,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,250 for $27.97, making the entire transaction worth $174,838. This insider now owns 826,235 shares in total.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.45) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.49% during the next five years compared to -13.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Juniper Networks Inc.’s (JNPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

Looking closely at Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Juniper Networks Inc.’s (JNPR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.24. However, in the short run, Juniper Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.11. Second resistance stands at $26.32. The third major resistance level sits at $26.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.40.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.61 billion has total of 322,609K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,735 M in contrast with the sum of 252,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,270 M and last quarter income was 113,400 K.