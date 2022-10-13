-70.24% percent quarterly performance for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.05, soaring 12.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.51 and dropped to $2.902 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. Within the past 52 weeks, CYXT’s price has moved between $2.91 and $15.42.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -161.80%. With a float of $131.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 745 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.66, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -43.44.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 97,597. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 8,292 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 29,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,304 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $227,208. This insider now owns 54,258 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -36.65 while generating a return on equity of -54.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Looking closely at Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.85. However, in the short run, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.63. Second resistance stands at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 659.32 million based on 178,566K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 703,700 K and income totals -257,900 K. The company made 184,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -48,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.