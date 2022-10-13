$981.42K in average volume shows that DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is heading in the right direction

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.98, plunging -3.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9998 and dropped to $0.905 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Within the past 52 weeks, DOYU’s price has moved between $0.94 and $4.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 63.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -221.60%. With a float of $317.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2155 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.89, operating margin of -7.95, and the pretax margin is -6.60.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.35 while generating a return on equity of -8.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

The latest stats from [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was inferior to 1.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 2.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2521, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6536. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9783. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0364. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0731. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8835, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8468. The third support level lies at $0.7887 if the price breaches the second support level.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 300.17 million based on 317,484K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,438 M and income totals -91,310 K. The company made 273,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.