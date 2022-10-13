A look at Intuit Inc.’s (INTU) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On October 12, 2022, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) opened at $386.48, higher 1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $399.79 and dropped to $383.10 before settling in for the closing price of $383.48. Price fluctuations for INTU have ranged from $339.36 to $716.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.70% at the time writing. With a float of $273.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.00 million.

The firm has a total of 17300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intuit Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 3,045,600. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 6,768 shares at a rate of $450.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s EVP, Consumer Group sold 7,438 for $450.80, making the entire transaction worth $3,353,026. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.58) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.07% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intuit Inc. (INTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intuit Inc., INTU], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.65.

During the past 100 days, Intuit Inc.’s (INTU) raw stochastic average was set at 24.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $434.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $454.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $397.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $407.01. The third major resistance level sits at $414.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $380.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $373.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $364.15.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Key Stats

There are currently 281,870K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 114.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,726 M according to its annual income of 2,066 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,414 M and its income totaled -56,000 K.