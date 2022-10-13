A look at Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s (PING) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $28.33, down -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.415 and dropped to $28.33 before settling in for the closing price of $28.38. Over the past 52 weeks, PING has traded in a range of $15.85-$30.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -429.20%. With a float of $72.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1247 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.49, operating margin of -26.42, and the pretax margin is -27.83.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Ping Identity Holding Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 2,787,000. In this transaction CEO, DIRECTOR of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $27.87, taking the stock ownership to the 502,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 26,564 for $29.48, making the entire transaction worth $783,107. This insider now owns 472,214 shares in total.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -21.50 while generating a return on equity of -8.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -429.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s (PING) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.57 million, its volume of 2.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s (PING) raw stochastic average was set at 99.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.41 in the near term. At $28.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.24.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.44 billion has total of 85,925K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 299,450 K in contrast with the sum of -64,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,030 K and last quarter income was -47,850 K.