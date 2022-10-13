A look at SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s (SPNE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On October 12, 2022, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) opened at $5.69, lower -2.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.88 and dropped to $5.49 before settling in for the closing price of $5.64. Price fluctuations for SPNE have ranged from $5.49 to $16.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.00% at the time writing. With a float of $33.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.77 million.

The firm has a total of 523 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.14, operating margin of -27.48, and the pretax margin is -28.96.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 286,500. In this transaction President, Enabling Tech of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $5.73, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $12.03, making the entire transaction worth $24,060. This insider now owns 20,113 shares in total.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -28.39 while generating a return on equity of -22.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.20% during the next five years compared to 15.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, SPNE], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s (SPNE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.01. The third major resistance level sits at $6.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.98.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) Key Stats

There are currently 37,188K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 216.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 191,450 K according to its annual income of -54,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 56,320 K and its income totaled -13,950 K.