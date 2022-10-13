A major move is in the offing as HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) market cap hits 57.85 billion

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $202.73, plunging -1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $203.59 and dropped to $200.30 before settling in for the closing price of $202.69. Within the past 52 weeks, HCA’s price has moved between $164.47 and $279.02.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 93.70%. With a float of $215.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.53 million.

The firm has a total of 204000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.47, operating margin of +16.47, and the pretax margin is +16.74.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25, was worth 64,564. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 325 shares at a rate of $198.66, taking the stock ownership to the 89,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer sold 2,358 for $218.87, making the entire transaction worth $516,086. This insider now owns 11,392 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.7) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.80, a number that is poised to hit 3.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HCA Healthcare Inc., HCA], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.49.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 62.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $205.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $221.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $202.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $204.75. The third major resistance level sits at $205.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $199.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $198.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.04.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 57.85 billion based on 287,025K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 58,752 M and income totals 6,956 M. The company made 14,820 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,155 M in sales during its previous quarter.