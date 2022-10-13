A major move is in the offing as Masco Corporation (MAS) market cap hits 11.36 billion

On October 12, 2022, Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) opened at $48.89, lower -0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.01 and dropped to $48.265 before settling in for the closing price of $48.78. Price fluctuations for MAS have ranged from $45.27 to $71.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.90% at the time writing. With a float of $225.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.19, operating margin of +17.31, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Masco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 520,200. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $52.02, taking the stock ownership to the 288,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $56.38, making the entire transaction worth $394,633. This insider now owns 10,160 shares in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +4.85 while generating a return on equity of 5,075.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.92% during the next five years compared to 1.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Masco Corporation (MAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.21 million, its volume of 1.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Masco Corporation’s (MAS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.86 in the near term. At $49.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.38.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Key Stats

There are currently 225,520K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,375 M according to its annual income of 410,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,352 M and its income totaled 278,000 K.