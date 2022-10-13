A major move is in the offing as National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) market cap hits 6.95 billion

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.08, plunging -0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.29 and dropped to $38.70 before settling in for the closing price of $39.25. Within the past 52 weeks, NNN’s price has moved between $38.47 and $48.90.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.50%. With a float of $175.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.11 million.

The firm has a total of 72 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.84, operating margin of +61.67, and the pretax margin is +39.94.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of National Retail Properties Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 505,591. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,520 shares at a rate of $48.06, taking the stock ownership to the 203,717 shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +39.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.46% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Trading Performance Indicators

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [National Retail Properties Inc., NNN], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, National Retail Properties Inc.’s (NNN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.57. The third major resistance level sits at $39.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.09.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.95 billion based on 177,112K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 726,410 K and income totals 290,110 K. The company made 190,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 74,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.