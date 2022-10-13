A major move is in the offing as Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) market cap hits 1.23 billion

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) on October 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.05, soaring 3.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.91 and dropped to $18.88 before settling in for the closing price of $18.96. Within the past 52 weeks, RCII’s price has moved between $16.82 and $58.79.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.90%. With a float of $53.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.00 million.

The firm has a total of 14290 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.99, operating margin of +9.94, and the pretax margin is +4.24.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Rental & Leasing Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rent-A-Center Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 12, was worth 25,304. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,223 shares at a rate of $20.69, taking the stock ownership to the 75,669 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Director bought 962 for $25.98, making the entire transaction worth $24,985. This insider now owns 74,446 shares in total.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +2.94 while generating a return on equity of 24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.50% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Trading Performance Indicators

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rent-A-Center Inc., RCII], we can find that recorded value of 1.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s (RCII) raw stochastic average was set at 18.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.48. The third major resistance level sits at $21.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.97.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.23 billion based on 59,199K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,583 M and income totals 134,940 K. The company made 1,071 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.