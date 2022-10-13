A major move is in the offing as Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) market cap hits 19.53 billion

A new trading day began on October 12, 2022, with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock priced at $116.59, up 1.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.00 and dropped to $115.34 before settling in for the closing price of $115.09. TTWO’s price has ranged from $101.85 to $195.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.60%. With a float of $163.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.69 million.

The firm has a total of 7799 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 20,915. In this transaction Director of this company sold 167 shares at a rate of $125.24, taking the stock ownership to the 62,042 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 3,381 for $124.23, making the entire transaction worth $420,028. This insider now owns 92,191 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.86% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 203.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO], we can find that recorded value of 1.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.39.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $119.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $121.96. The third major resistance level sits at $123.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $109.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.53 billion, the company has a total of 115,809K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,505 M while annual income is 418,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,102 M while its latest quarter income was -104,000 K.