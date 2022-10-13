Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) 20 Days SMA touches -3.91%: The odds favor the bear

October 12, 2022, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) trading session started at the price of $19.45, that was 2.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.08 and dropped to $19.13 before settling in for the closing price of $19.35. A 52-week range for AFRM has been $13.64 – $176.65.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.80%. With a float of $215.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.11 million.

The firm has a total of 2552 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM], we can find that recorded value of 9.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 14.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.62. The third major resistance level sits at $21.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.32.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are 289,069K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.35 billion. As of now, sales total 1,349 M while income totals -707,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 364,130 K while its last quarter net income were -186,400 K.