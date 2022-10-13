Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on October 12, 2022, with Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock priced at $9.98, up 1.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.14 and dropped to $9.58 before settling in for the closing price of $9.72. ATEC’s price has ranged from $5.73 to $14.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 15.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.30%. With a float of $69.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.86, operating margin of -44.76, and the pretax margin is -59.27.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 50.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 34,304. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,370 shares at a rate of $7.85, taking the stock ownership to the 91,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,009 for $9.06, making the entire transaction worth $72,562. This insider now owns 40,431 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.43 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -59.34 while generating a return on equity of -110.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 82.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.17 in the near term. At $10.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.05.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.15 billion, the company has a total of 104,656K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 243,210 K while annual income is -144,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 84,150 K while its latest quarter income was -37,320 K.