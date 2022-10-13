AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) 20 Days SMA touches 7.29%: The odds favor the bear

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $0.1695, up 0.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.1578 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, ANPC has traded in a range of $0.13-$3.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.30%. With a float of $19.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 12.06%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Looking closely at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2079, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4544. However, in the short run, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1793. Second resistance stands at $0.1908. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2015. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1571, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1464. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1349.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.12 million has total of 19,378K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,820 K in contrast with the sum of -18,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,968 K and last quarter income was -14,639 K.