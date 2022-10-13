Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) kicked off on October 12, 2022, at the price of $42.39, down -2.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.7186 and dropped to $39.54 before settling in for the closing price of $42.57. Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has traded in a range of $20.63-$71.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -25.30%. With a float of $32.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.08 million.

In an organization with 108 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 19.89%, while institutional ownership is 54.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 147,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,950 shares at a rate of $37.30, taking the stock ownership to the 120,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for $34.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,968. This insider now owns 201 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -201.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 200.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 40.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.95. However, in the short run, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.92. Second resistance stands at $44.41. The third major resistance level sits at $46.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.56.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.77 billion has total of 38,914K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -130,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,820 K and last quarter income was -41,440 K.